51m ago
Jets' Wheeler enters NHL’s COVID-19 protocols
Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler has entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols, the team announced Monday.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Jets 3, Sharks 4
Wheeler was absent from the Jets practice on Monday, with Paul Maurice stating his status is unknown for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Wild.
The 35-year-old has one assist in two games with the Jets this season, as the team has opened the season with an 0-2 record.
Wheeler had 15 goals and 46 points in 50 games last season. He added two goals and five points in eight playoff games.