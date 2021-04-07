Winnipeg Jets forward Blake Wheeler will not make the five-game road trip with the team and is out indefinitely after taking an elbow in Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators.

There is no diagnosis as of yet but TSN's Sara Orlesky tweets Winnipeg is going to approach it as if it's a concussion. Wheeler was the only Jet not to skate on Wednesday before the team departs to Montreal.

Here were their lines with the Plymouth, Minn., native absent.

Connor-Scheifele-Ehlers
Stastny-Dubois-COPP
PERREAULT-Lowry-Appleton
HARKINS-Thompson-Lewis

Morrissey-Poolman
Forbort-Pionk
Stanley-DeMelo 

Wheeler was struck by an elbow from Brady Tkachuk during Monday's 4-3 victory. He had one assist in 15:11 of ice time.

Wheeler, 34, has 10 goals and 22 assists in 39 games so far this season.

The Jets (23-13-3) will take on the Canadiens twice and the Ottawa Senators twice before concluding their trip in Toronto against the Maple Leafs.