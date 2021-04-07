Wheeler will be out indefinitely; Injury being 'treated as a concussion'

Winnipeg Jets forward Blake Wheeler will not make the five-game road trip with the team and is out indefinitely after taking an elbow in Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators.

Blake Wheeler will not make the 5 game road trip with the #NHLJets. No diagnosis yet, but after taking the elbow last game they are going to approach it as if a concussion. #NHL #TSN — Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) April 7, 2021

There is no diagnosis as of yet but TSN's Sara Orlesky tweets Winnipeg is going to approach it as if it's a concussion. Wheeler was the only Jet not to skate on Wednesday before the team departs to Montreal.

Here were their lines with the Plymouth, Minn., native absent.

Connor-Scheifele-Ehlers

Stastny-Dubois-COPP

PERREAULT-Lowry-Appleton

HARKINS-Thompson-Lewis

Morrissey-Poolman

Forbort-Pionk

Stanley-DeMelo

Wheeler was struck by an elbow from Brady Tkachuk during Monday's 4-3 victory. He had one assist in 15:11 of ice time.

Wheeler, 34, has 10 goals and 22 assists in 39 games so far this season.

The Jets (23-13-3) will take on the Canadiens twice and the Ottawa Senators twice before concluding their trip in Toronto against the Maple Leafs.