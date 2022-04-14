Is there still reason to believe Jets could make playoffs?

The Winnipeg Jets get some relief on the injury front Friday as they continue their playoff push against the Florida Panthers.

Interim head coach Dave Lowry confirmed that captain Blake Wheeler will be back in the lineup on Friday, while forward Mark Scheifele did not make the trip and remains day-to-day.

Wheeler, 35, suffered an upper-body injury during the Jets' 3-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on April 6.

The 6-foot-5 forward has 12 goals and 54 points in 57 games this season.

Scheifele, 29, was injured during Sunday's 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators after taking a high hit from Senators forward Parker Kelly.

The 6-foot-3 forward has 29 goals and 70 points in 67 games this season.

The Jets sit in sixth place in the Central Division and are seven points back of the Dallas Stars for the second Wild Card position with eight games remaining.