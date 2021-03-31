2h ago
Jets' Wheeler will not return vs. Leafs
TSN.ca Staff
Winnipeg Jets' captain Blake Wheeler (undisclosed) left Wednesday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs and will not return, the team announced.
Wheeler played five shifts for a total of 5:18 in the first period and did not come out for the start of the second.
The 34-year-old has 10 goals and 21 assists in 36 games this season.