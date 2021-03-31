Jets' Wheeler will not return vs. Leafs

Winnipeg Jets' captain Blake Wheeler (undisclosed) left Wednesday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs and will not return, the team announced.

INJURY UPDATE: #NHLJets F - Blake Wheeler will not return to tonight’s game. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) April 1, 2021

Wheeler played five shifts for a total of 5:18 in the first period and did not come out for the start of the second.

The 34-year-old has 10 goals and 21 assists in 36 games this season.