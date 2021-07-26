The Winnipeg Jets have acquired defenceman Brenden Dillon from the Washington Capitals in exchange for second-round picks in 2022 and 2023, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Dillon, 30, played 56 games with the Capitals last season, recording two goals and 17 assists. The veteran has 24 goals and 109 assists in 654 career NHL games with the Caps, San Jose Sharks, and Dallas Stars.