Jets' Little (ear) out for remainder of season
TSN.ca Staff
Ear injury ends Bryan Little's season
Winnipeg Jets forward Bryan Little, who has been out since Nov. 5 after dealing with a perforated eardrum as well vertigo, will miss the remainder of the season, Jets head coach Paul Maurice said on Saturday.
Little, who has made progress, but requires surgery on his injured ear and needs an additional three months of rehabilitation. He will be re-evaluated by the Jets in the summer.
Little was injured in third period of the Jets' Nov. 5 loss to the New Jersey Devils, after he took a shot from Nikolaj Ehlers to the side of his head. The Jets said after the game Little received 25-30 stitches at a local hospital after leaving the game.
The 31-year-old Little record two goals and three assists in seven games this season after sitting out the first nine because of a concussion.