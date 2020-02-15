Winnipeg Jets forward Bryan Little, who has been out since Nov. 5 after dealing with a perforated eardrum as well vertigo, will miss the remainder of the season, Jets head coach Paul Maurice said on Saturday.

Paul Maurice says @NHLJets Bryan Little will not play the rest of the season.@TSNHockey @TSN1290Radio — Brian Munz (@BrianMunzTSN) February 15, 2020

Little has made progress, but requires surgery on the injured ear and an additional 3 month rehab. Every will be re-evaluated in the summer. https://t.co/WplcpLT6m4 — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 15, 2020

Little, who has made progress, but requires surgery on his injured ear and needs an additional three months of rehabilitation. He will be re-evaluated by the Jets in the summer.

Little was injured in third period of the Jets' Nov. 5 loss to the New Jersey Devils, after he took a shot from Nikolaj Ehlers to the side of his head. The Jets said after the game Little received 25-30 stitches at a local hospital after leaving the game.

The 31-year-old Little record two goals and three assists in seven games this season after sitting out the first nine because of a concussion.