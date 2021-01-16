The Winnipeg Jets announce they have canceled their scheduled practice for Saturday "out of an abundance of caution due to potential exposure of COVID-19."

#NHLJets have canceled their practice scheduled for today. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to potential exposure of COVID-19. There is no further information at this time. Information regarding tomorrow’s schedule will come at a later time. — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) January 16, 2021

The team says information on Sunday's schedule will come at a later time. Winnipeg is currently slated to next play against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday evening.

The Jets defeated the Calgary Flames 4-3 in overtime Thursday night.