The Winnipeg Jets claimed goaltender Anton Forsberg off waivers Friday from the Carolina Hurricanes.

This marks the second time this week Forsberg has been claimed, after the Hurricanes picked him up from the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

The Jets lost goaltender Eric Comrie to the New Jersey Devils on waivers Tuesday.

Forsberg, who spent last season with the Hurricanes, signed a one-year, $700,000 deal with the Oilers in October.

The 28-year-old had a 1-1 record with a .897 save percentage and a 3.35 goals-against average with the Hurricanes last season. In 27 AHL games with the Charlotte Checkers, he had a 15-9-2 record with a .905 save percentage and a 2.95 GAA.