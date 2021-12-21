In a media availability on Tuesday, Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck expressed disappointment at missing out on the Beijing Olympics and frustration with the NHL's impending holiday pause due to an uptick of COVID-19 cases.

While nothing has been formally announced by the NHL and NHLPA, the league and its players are widely expected to pull out of February's Olympics in the coming days, also due to the COVID situation.

A native of the Detroit area, Hellebuyck was expected to be one of the three goaltenders on Mike Sullivan's Team USA.

"I haven't heard it official yet, so I don't really have a reaction, but if the next one is in four years, I'll be 32," Hellebuyck said. "I know I'll still be playing my best hockey, but we'll see if it's the same story then. It was going to be an awesome opportunity to play, but I guess that's just what we have to deal with."

The 28-year-old backstop also called the league's current COVID pause through the holidays "overkill" and suggested the NFL is handling the pandemic better than the NHL is.

"I can't speak for everyone, but the feeling for myself is that it's a little overkill," Hellebuyck said. "You see leagues like the NFL, who are adapting and I think are doing things right. It sucks, but you know it's Christmastime, so we're enjoying the break and gonna use this as a little mental reset, see family and enjoy the holidays and really enjoy what we have."

This isn't the first time that Hellebuyck has spoken out against the NHL's handling of COVID-19.

In training camp in the fall, Hellebuyck said that while he wasn't anti-vaxx, vaccination "felt very forced on me."

Over the weekend, Hellebuyck questioned the value of the league's protocols.

“I think it’s doing a lot more harm than good,” Hellebuyck said. “Everyone I’ve talked to, they’re in agreeance with that. We need to be informed and then we need to be able to make our own decisions.”

In his seventh NHL season, the 2020 Vezina Trophy winner is 11-9-4 with a 2.69 goals against average and a .916 save percentage through 24 games.