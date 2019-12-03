Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice announced Tuesday that defenceman Dmitry Kulikov will be out of the lineup until around the All-Star break because of an upper-body injury.

The 29-year-old suffered the injury Friday, after playing just 3:59 of ice time against the Anaheim Ducks and missed Saturday's loss to Los Angeles Kings. He was previously ruled out Tuesday's game against the Dallas Stars.

The NHL All-Star game will be held on Jan. 26.

In 25 games this season, Kulikov has one goal and three assists while averaging 19:42 of ice time.

Kulikov carries a $4.3 million cap hit this season, which is the last of a three-year deal signed with the Jets in 2017.