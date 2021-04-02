Winnipeg Jets defenceman Nathan Beaulieu will miss the rest of the season after having shoulder surgery on a torn labrum on Thursday.

Unfortunate, but the Jets will be able to use Beaulieu’s salary in LTI which could help open up trade opportunities to bolster the blueline. https://t.co/Z6AzKtPDgf — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 2, 2021

The 28-year-old has one assist over 25 games this season in Winnipeg, his third season with the club.

Beaulieu hasn't played since March 9.

The Canadian has scored 12 goals and 78 assists over 395 career games with the Montreal Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres and Jets.

Beaulieu is in the first year of a two-year, $2.5 million contract.