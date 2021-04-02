1h ago
Jets D Beaulieu done for season
Winnipeg Jets defenceman Nathan Beaulieu will miss the rest of the season after having shoulder surgery on a torn labrum on Thursday.
TSN.ca Staff
The 28-year-old has one assist over 25 games this season in Winnipeg, his third season with the club.
Beaulieu hasn't played since March 9.
The Canadian has scored 12 goals and 78 assists over 395 career games with the Montreal Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres and Jets.
Beaulieu is in the first year of a two-year, $2.5 million contract.