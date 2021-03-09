Who’s the biggest threat to the Leafs in playoffs Jets or Habs?

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Nathan Beaulieu will not return to Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs due to an upper-body injury, the team announced.

INJURY UPDATE: #NHLJets D - Nathan Beaulieu will not return to tonight’s game due to an upper body injury. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) March 10, 2021

Beaulieu played 4:15 in Tuesday night’s game before exiting with an injury after blocking a shot in the second period.

The 28-year-old has one assist in 24 games this season for the Jets.