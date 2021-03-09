10m ago
Jets D Beaulieu exits early with UBI
Winnipeg Jets defenceman Nathan Beaulieu will not return to Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs due to an upper-body injury, the team announced.
TSN.ca Staff
Beaulieu played 4:15 in Tuesday night’s game before exiting with an injury after blocking a shot in the second period.
The 28-year-old has one assist in 24 games this season for the Jets.