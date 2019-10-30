According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, Winnipeg Jets defenceman Dustin Byfuglien recently underwent ankle surgery to take care of issues from the high-ankle sprain he suffered late last season.

As just reported ono @NBCSN, Dustin Byfuglien recently underwent ankle surgery to take care of unresolved issues from the high-ankle sprain he suffered late last season. What that means for his future and whether it could, in time, lead to his return to WPG remains to be seen. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) October 31, 2019

It’s certainly premature to say Byfuglien will return to active duty in the NHL this season, but there is a sense if he does feel healthy again, he may be inclined to return at some point. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) October 31, 2019

It’s believed one of the biggest factors why Byfuglien opted not to play this season is because his ankle was so troublesome. That begs the question, why not report to WPG training camp, go on injured reserve, rehab it or get surgery or whatever and get paid to do so? — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) October 31, 2019

McKenzie adds that "it's certainly premature to say Byfuglien will return to active duty in the NHL this season but there is a sense if he does feel healthy again, he may be inclined to return at some point."

McKenzie also says it is believed one of the big factors why Byfuglien opted not to play this season is because his ankle was so troublesome.

The Jets gave the 34-year-old an indefinite personal leave of absence before being suspended by the team for not returning to training camp.

Byfuglien recorded 31 points in 42 games last season as the Jets were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the St. Louis Blues in six games.