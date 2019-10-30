1h ago
Jets' Byfuglien recently had ankle surgery
According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, Winnipeg Jets defenceman Dustin Byfuglien recently underwent ankle surgery to take care of issues from the high-ankle sprain he suffered late last season.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Jets 4, Ducks 7
According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, Winnipeg Jets defenceman Dustin Byfuglien recently underwent ankle surgery to take care of issues from the high-ankle sprain he suffered late last season.
McKenzie adds that "it's certainly premature to say Byfuglien will return to active duty in the NHL this season but there is a sense if he does feel healthy again, he may be inclined to return at some point."
McKenzie also says it is believed one of the big factors why Byfuglien opted not to play this season is because his ankle was so troublesome.
The Jets gave the 34-year-old an indefinite personal leave of absence before being suspended by the team for not returning to training camp.
Byfuglien recorded 31 points in 42 games last season as the Jets were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the St. Louis Blues in six games.