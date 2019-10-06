Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey was held of the lineup against the New York Islanders on Sunday.

The team says Morrissey sustained an upper-body injury during the team's warm-up.

Carl Dahlstrom was inserted into the lineup in place of Morrisey. Dahlstrom is making his Jets debut.

The 24-year-old Morrissey has one assist in two games this season. His absence is already a blow to a depleted core that lost defencemen Tyler Myers (now with the Vancouver Canucks) and traded Jacob Trouba to the New York Rangers. Defenceman Dustin Byfuglien is currently on suspension from the team as the veteran contemplates his playing future.

Morrissey inked an eight-year, $50 million extension last month. The first year of his new contract kicks in next season.