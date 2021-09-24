How improved is the Jets' blueline?

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Dylan Samberg is expected to miss six to eight weeks with a high-ankle sprain.

Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said Samberg, who spent last season in the AHL, sustained the injury on the opening day of training camp.

Samberg, 22, had one goal and seven points in 32 games with the Manitoba Moose last season.

He was selected by the Jets in the second round of the 2017 NHL Draft.