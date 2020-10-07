Perfetti 'ecstatic' to join Jets, but will remember the nine teams that passed on him

The Winnipeg Jets agreed to terms on a four-year, $12 million extension for defenceman Dylan DeMelo on Wednesday.

The deal will carry an average annual value of $3 million for DeMelo, who the Jets acquired ahead of the trade deadline from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for a third-round pick. He was previously scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on Friday.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports DeMelo received a modified no-trade clause in each year of the deal.

Breakdown of the DeMelo contract:



Year 1, $2.5 M salary

Year 2, $3 M salary

Year 3, $3 M salary

Year 4, $3.5 M salary



So no signing bonuses, but a nice raise from the $900k he made in his last deal.



He was without a point in 10 games upon joining the Jets, averaging 21:14 of ice time. The 26-year-old was also without a point in four games during the Return to Play.

In 59 games with the Jets and Senators this past season, DeMelo had 10 assists.

A sixth-round pick of the San Jose Sharks in 2011, DeMelo has seven goals and 64 points in 269 games with the Sharks, Senators and Jets.

