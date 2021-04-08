Maurice on Wheeler's absence: 'We've got other men that need to fill Blake's role'

Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler has been diagnosed with a concussion, head coach Paul Maurice announced following Thursday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Wheeler was struck by an elbow from Brady Tkachuk during Monday's 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators. He had one assist in 15:11 of ice time.

The Jets had previously announced that Wheeler would not accompany the team on their five-game road trip and that they planned to treat his injury as if it was a concussion as they awaited the official word.

Wheeler, 34, has 10 goals and 22 assists in 39 games so far this season.