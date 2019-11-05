Jets' Little leaves after puck to head

Winnipeg Jets forward Bryan Little left Tuesday's game against the New Jersey Devils in the third period after taking a shot from Nikolaj Ehlers to the side of his head.

Little was bleeding after taking the puck to the head and was helped off the ice by Ehlers and a Jets trainer.

Little missed time earlier this season with a concussion.

The 31-year-old has two goals and three assists in six games for the Jets this season.