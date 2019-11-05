41m ago
Jets' Little leaves after puck to head
Winnipeg Jets forward Bryan Little left Tuesday's game against the New Jersey Devils in the third period after taking a shot from Nikolaj Ehlers to the side of his head.
TSN.ca Staff
Little was bleeding after taking the puck to the head and was helped off the ice by Ehlers and a Jets trainer.
Little missed time earlier this season with a concussion.
The 31-year-old has two goals and three assists in six games for the Jets this season.