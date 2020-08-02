Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele will not return to Saturday’s game after crashing awkwardly into the boards, the team announced.

INJURY UPDATE: Mark Scheifele will not return to tonight’s game. #NHLJets — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) August 2, 2020

Scheifele appeared to suffer a left leg injury when he went into the boards after getting tangled up with Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk just after he dumped the puck into the zone.

The 27-year-old was in immediate pain and had to be helped off the ice and to the locker room.