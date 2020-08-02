1h ago
Jets' Scheifele leaves game with injury
Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele will not return to Saturday’s game after crashing awkwardly into the boards, the team announced. Scheifele appeared to suffer a left leg injury when he went into the boards after getting tangled up with Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk just after he dumped the puck into the zone.
TSN.ca Staff
The 27-year-old was in immediate pain and had to be helped off the ice and to the locker room.