Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry was forced to leave Sunday's game with an upper-body injury after taking a hit from Chicago Blackhawks forward Drake Caggiula, the team announced on Sunday.

Caggiula hit Lowry with 16 seconds remaining in the opening frame and received a minor penalty on the play.

Lowry had four goals and six assists in 46 games prior to Sunday's game.