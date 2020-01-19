22m ago
Jets F Lowry leaves game with UBI
TSN.ca Staff
Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry was forced to leave Sunday's game with an upper-body injury after taking a hit from Chicago Blackhawks forward Drake Caggiula, the team announced on Sunday.
Caggiula hit Lowry with 16 seconds remaining in the opening frame and received a minor penalty on the play.
Lowry had four goals and six assists in 46 games prior to Sunday's game.