Little on injury-shortened season: 'Definitely the toughest year of my career'

Winnipeg Jets forward Bryan Little isn't ruling anything out after sustaining a season-ending injury in November.

“I’m not shutting the door on anything. I’m just trying to stay positive and keep that door open," Little said in a 30-minute Zoom conference with reporters on Wednesday. "I’m not sure about a time frame on when I come back or when it’s too late. I’m in the dark as much as a lot of people.”

Little was struck in the head by a puck from a teammate's shot on Nov. 5. He hasn't played for the team since and the club announced in February that the veteran forward would be out for the remainder of the season for surgery to repair a perforated eardrum.

Little reportedly suffered vertigo symptoms form the incident and he had returned to the lineup two weeks prior after recovering from a concussion.

The recovery time was expected to be three months, which gave some hope that the player from Edmonton could return to the team in time its qualifying series against the Calgary Flames, but that didn't happen and the Jets were eliminated in the best-of-five series last week.

The 32-year-old had two goals and three assists in seven games this season.