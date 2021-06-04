Scheifele: Suspension is 'excessive', bullying of my family is 'completely unacceptable'

Mark Scheifele says he was "shocked" at his four-game suspension for charging Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans at the end of Wednesday night's Game 1 loss, but he will not be appealing the ban.

Evans was concussed on the play and is out indefinitely.

“Pretty excessive. I wasn’t expecting that and I was pretty shocked.” -- Mark Scheifele on his 4-game suspension. — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) June 4, 2021

"Pretty excessive," Scheifele said of the suspension. "I wasn't expecting that and I was pretty shocked."

The 28-year-old Scheifele says that his family has been targeted by abusive phone calls and other kinds of harassment since the hit.

"It's pretty gross to see," Scheifele said. "My parents are the salt of the earth. For my parents to get hate like that, it's awful."

#NHLJets Mark Scheifele tearing up, says his family has gotten "completely unacceptable" bullying as a result of his hit on Jake Evans.



"It's pretty gross to see. My parents are the salt of the Earth. For my parents to get hate like that, it's awful."#wfp — Mike McIntyre (@mikemcintyrewpg) June 4, 2021

The Kitchener, Ont. native says he still expects to play in the current postseason.

"I have full faith in my team that I'll be able to play another game this year," Scheifele said.

"I have full faith in my team that I'll be able to play another gamne this year." - Mark Scheifele — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) June 4, 2021

In five playoff games this season, Scheifele has two goals and three assists.

Game 2 between the two teams is set for Friday night at the MTS Centre.