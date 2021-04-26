Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice says forward Nikolaj Ehlers will miss the remainder of the regular season and is "confident and hopeful he'll be back for the start of the playoffs."

"We're confident and hopeful he'll be back for the start of the playoffs." - Paul Maurice pic.twitter.com/XkEhFxqnqa — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) April 26, 2021

Ehlers took a big hit from Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin in Saturday's game.

The 25-year-old was enjoying a strong season with the Jets with 21 goals and 46 points in 47 games.

The Jets shuffled their lines with Ehlers absent on Monday, including placing Pierre-Luc Dubois at centre between Kyle Connor and Blake Wheeler, while Mark Scheifele centred a line with Andrew Copp and Mason Appleton.

I deleted my previous tweet that accidentally included Ehlers. These are the #NHLJets lines:

Copp-Scheifele-Appleton

Connor-Dubois-Wheeler

Vesalainen-Stastny-Perreault

Harkins-Thompson-Lewis @TSN_Edge #NHL — Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) April 26, 2021

The Jets currently sit second in the North Division with 57 points.