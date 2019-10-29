Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine is 'highly doubtful' for Tuesday night's game in Anaheim against the Ducks.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger tweets that Laine has a lower-body injury that is not considered serious and his status is, "likely day to day."

Appears Laine is doubtful for tonight’s game vs the Ducks. Lower body. Not serious. Likely day to day. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 29, 2019

Update to highly doubtful. https://t.co/c25EUaDuRJ — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 29, 2019

Laine left practice early on Monday after taking a bump from defenceman Luca Sbisa during a drill.

Head coach Paul Maurice explained to reporters afterwards that a decision on his status for Tuesday's game was up in the air.

Laine, 21, has three goals and 13 points in 12 games this season.