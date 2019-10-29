1h ago
Laine highly doubtful for game in Anaheim
Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine is 'highly doubtful' for Tuesday night's game in Anaheim against the Ducks. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger tweets that Laine has a lower-body injury that is not considered serious and his status is, "likely day to day."
TSN.ca Staff
Laine left practice early on Monday after taking a bump from defenceman Luca Sbisa during a drill.
Head coach Paul Maurice explained to reporters afterwards that a decision on his status for Tuesday's game was up in the air.
Laine, 21, has three goals and 13 points in 12 games this season.