Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine is 'highly doubtful' for Tuesday night's game in Anaheim against the Ducks. 

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger tweets that Laine has a lower-body injury that is not considered serious and his status is, "likely day to day."

Laine left practice early on Monday after taking a bump from defenceman Luca Sbisa during a drill. 

Head coach Paul Maurice explained to reporters afterwards that a decision on his status for Tuesday's game was up in the air.

Laine, 21, has three goals and 13 points in 12 games this season.