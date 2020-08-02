Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice sounded off on Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk after a hit that forced Mark Scheifele out of Saturday’s game with an apparent leg injury.

"It was intentional, it was a filthy, dirty kick to the back of the leg.” Maurice told the media after the game. “You can’t see it on the program feed, but take the blueline feed and you zoom in, he went after the back of his leg. Could’ve cut his Achilles, could’ve ended the man’s career. It’s an absolutely filthy, disgusting hit.”

Scheifele appeared to suffer a left leg injury when he went awkwardly into the boards after getting tangled up with Tkachuk just after he dumped the puck into the zone.

The 27-year-old was in immediate pain and had to be helped off the ice and to the locker room.

The team would later announce that he would not return to the game.

When asked about the incident, Tkachuk did not believe that he was at fault for the injury.

"No, absolutely not,” Tkachuk said after the game. “You know what, I’m back-checking on him and it’s such an accident and I felt terrible.”

