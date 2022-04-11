Is there still reason to believe Jets could make playoffs?

The Winnipeg Jets signed forwards Henri Nikkanen and Daniel Torgersson to three-year, entry-level contracts on Monday.

Torgersson was selected by the Jets in the second round of the 2020 NHL draft, while Nikkanen was selected in the fourth-round of the 2019 draft.

The #NHLJets have signed forwards Daniel Torgersson and Henri Nikkanen to entry-level contracts.



DETAILS: https://t.co/LGlr4I808j pic.twitter.com/g3E94GIUSE — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) April 11, 2022

Torgersson had seven goals and 17 points in 40 games for Sweden's AIK this season.

Nikkanen posted seven goals and 12 points in 60 games with the Lahden Pelicans of Finland's Liiga this season.

Both forwards also signed professional tryout contracts with the Manitoba Moose and will join the Moose for the remainder of the season.