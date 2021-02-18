Eric Comrie is back with the Winnipeg Jets.

The Jets claimed the goaltender off waivers from the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, one month after the Devils claimed him from Winnipeg. He was assigned to the Jets taxi squad.

Comrie appeared in one game for the Devils this season, posting 3.00 goals against average and .909 save percentage. The 25-year-old has appeared in nine NHL games over five seasons, including five with the Winnipeg Jets, and has a career 4.07 GAA and .873 save percentage.

No players placed on waivers today — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 18, 2021

Devils defenceman Connor Carrick cleared waivers Thursday.