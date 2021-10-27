Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff's meeting with commissioner Gary Bettman will take place on Monday, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

Cheveldayoff is meeting with Bettman in the wake of the Jenner & Block investigation into the Chicago Blackhawks' response to a 2010 sexual assault allegation levied against then video coach Brad Aldrich.

The investigation revealed that Cheveldayoff, then the Blackhawks' assistant general manager, was privy to a May 23, 2010 meeting in which the allegations against Aldrich were spoken about among senior management.

On Tuesday night, Cheveldayoff released a statement through the Jets' public relations department.

"I have shared everything I know about this matter as part of my participation in Jenner & Block's investigation," Cheveldayoff said. "That is reflected in today's investigation report. Further, I look forward to my discussion with Commissioner Bettman at the soonest possible date to continue to cooperate fully with the National Hockey League. I will reserve any further comment until after that conversation has been conducted."

In July, Cheveldayoff released a statement denying any knowledge of the allegations levied against Aldrich.

“I had no knowledge of any allegations involving Mr. Aldrich until asked if I was aware of anything just prior to the conclusion of his employment with the Chicago Blackhawks," Cheveldayoff said in a July 22 statement. "After confirming that I had no prior knowledge of anything, I had no further involvement. As this is a legal matter before the courts, I will not be making any further comment; however, to the extent I am contacted by investigators in this matter, I will cooperate to the best of my ability and knowledge.”

A native of Saskatoon, the 51-year-old Cheveldayoff has been Jets general manager since 2011, joining the team after two seasons with the Blackhawks.

Bettman is set to meet with former Chicago Blackhawks head coach and current Florida Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville, another individual at the Blackhawks' May 23, 2010, meeting in New York on Thursday.