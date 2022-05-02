Jets to search for new head coach, interim coach Lowry to get interview

The Winnipeg Jets will soon begin the process of interviewing candidates to serve as head coach next season, general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said during his year end press conference on Monday.

Cheveldayoff did not rule out the return of interim head coach Dave Lowry, who will be granted an interview during the process.

Kevin Cheveldayoff says the #NHLJets will go through a full scale search for a new head coach, adding that he informed Dave Lowry that he can be part of that. — Mitchell Clinton (@MitchellClinton) May 2, 2022

Lowry took over as interim head coach on Dec. 17 after Paul Maurice resigned. Under Lowry, the Jets went 39-32-11 as they missed the postseason for the first time since 2016-17, finishing eight points out of a playoff spot.

The 56-year-old joined the Jets as an assistant coach in November 2020 after being head coach of the WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings. He was also previously an assistant with the Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings.