Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor has captured the 2022 Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, given "to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability."

Congratulations to @KyleConnor18 on being the 2021-22 winner of the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy! 👏 He is the first @NHLJets player to win this award. #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/0nE2QvQAEO — NHL (@NHL) June 6, 2022

The 25-year-old set career highs in goals (47), assists (46) and points (93) in 79 games in 2021-22 while only being assessed two minor penalties. He finished tied for sixth league-wide with nine game-winning goals.