The Winnipeg Jets saw their winless skid extended to three games with Monday's 3-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, with their offence continuing to struggle.

The Jets have been held to just four goals over their past three games and though the team registered 31 shots on net, forward Kyle Connor said Winnipeg failed to truly test Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry.

"We didn't really get too many good looks," Connor said. "We had 30-some-odd shots. It was pretty perimeter, I think. I had a breakaway, lost the puck. Other than that, I didn't think we challenged [Jarry] too hard. Made his night pretty easy, to be honest."

Jarry entered the game coming off back-to-back shutouts but saw his streak ended at 161:31 when Dominic Toninato scored midway through the first period to give the Jets an early lead. Winnipeg, however, failed to score again the Penguins won their first straight.

“I didn’t like our game tonight,” Connor added. “I think we could have come out a lot better. A bit sloppy, missed passes, kind of circling and not staying under pucks.

“I mean, the last three or four games now, I don’t think we’ve really generated too much.”

Jets head coach Paul Maurice downplayed the struggles of his club in the loss, pinning the blame on a poor third period performance.

“The shots are there, the zone time is there, but we are not heavy enough net front,” Maurice said. “But we’re talking about a period, for me.

“Before we blow this thing up, we had a tough third period here. We were pretty good other than that.”

The Jets (9-5-4) will be back in action Wednesday as they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first of a three-game road trip.