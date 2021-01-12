The Winnipeg Jets lost goaltender Eric Comrie and defenceman Luca Sbisa on waivers Tuesday.

Comrie was awarded to the New Jersey Devils, while Luca Sbisa was claimed by the Nashville Predators.

Comrie, 25, had an 0-2 record in three games with the Detroit Red Wings last season, posting an .894 save percentage and a 4.28 goals-against average. The Devils had an opening in the crease after Corey Crawford announced his retirement over the weekend.

Sbisa had two goals and 10 points in 44 games with the Jets last season. The 30-year-old is signed through this season at an $800,000 cap hit.

The San Jose Sharks claimed Rudolfs Balcers from the Ottawa Senators and the Edmonton Oilers lost goaltender Anton Forsberg to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Balcers, who was selected by the Sharks in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Draft, returns to the team after being a part of the trade that brought Erik Karlsson to San Jose in 2018. He had one goal and three points in 15 games with the Senators last season.

Forsberg, who spent last season with the Hurricanes, returns to Carolina after signing a one-year, $700,000 deal with the Oilers in October.

The remaining players among the 89 placed on waivers on Monday, including Montreal Canadiens veteran Corey Perry all cleared.

Only two players were placed on waivers Tuesday; New York Islanders forward Leo Komarov and Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic.

Komarov, 33, is signed through next season at a $3 million cap hit. He had four goals and 14 points in 48 games last season.