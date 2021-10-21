Scheifele could play tonight if he tests negative prior to game time

The Winnipeg Jets announced on Thursday that centre Mark Scheifele has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

#NHLJets F - Mark Scheifele is in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) October 21, 2021

According to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston, Scheifele entered COVID-19 protocol after testing positive on Wednesday morning, is asymptomatic and has since tested negative. If he produces another negative test, he is eligible to come out of protocol and play Thursday night against the Anaheim Ducks.

Earlier this week, the team announced captain Blake Wheeler will miss at least four games while sidelined for COVID-19.

The Jets said before their game Tuesday at Minnesota that Wheeler was symptomatic after testing positive for the virus.

Scheifele, 28, has two assists in two games this season after serving the remainder of a four-game suspension from last spring's Stanley Cup playoffs.

He led the team in scoring last season with 21 goals and 63 points in 56 games.

