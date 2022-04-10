The Winnipeg Jets will be without forward Mark Scheifele on Monday when they take on the Montreal Canadiens, according to interim head coach Dave Lowry.

The post game update from Dave Lowry is that Mark Scheifele will not play tomorrow in Montreal and will be re-evaluated when the team gets back to Winnipeg. #TSN @TSN_Edge — Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) April 11, 2022

Scheifele, 29, left Sunday's 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators after taking a high hit from Senators forward Parker Kelly near the end of the second period.

The 6-foot-3 forward has tallied 29 goals and 69 points in 66 games this season.

Winnipeg sits in sixth place in the Central Division and seven points behind the Dallas Stars for the second Wild Card spot.