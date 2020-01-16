'Next guy who does that will get my f***ing stick': Perreault furious over Virtanen elbow

Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault did not mince words on Thursday about the NHL and how he will play in the future, after finding out that Vancouver Canucks winger Jake Virtanen was not contacted by the league’s Department of Player Safety for elbowing him in the chin in Tuesday's game between the two teams.

"I'm not surprised to the honest...player safety my ass," Perreault told reporters. "This is literally an elbow to the face to a guy that didn't have the puck.

"I see him coming, I brace for a hit, it was a late hit, I never had the puck and he puts an elbow to my face and they're not going to do anything about it. Now I’ve got to take matters into my own hands. Next time this happens and I get to swing my stick across his forehead and I shouldn’t get suspended then."

Perreault was elbowed in the chin by Virtanen in the first period of Tuesday's 4-0 Jets win over the Canucks. While he was not injured, there was no call on the play and Perreault immediately voiced his displeasure with the officials, Virtanen and the Canucks bench.

"I don't really know what to say," Perreault continued. "I can't really protect myself and if the league's not going to protect me – I'm the smallest guy on the ice – and if I can't really fight anybody then the only thing I can do to defend myself is use my stick.

"So the next guy that does that to me, he's going to get my f---ing stick. And I better not get suspended for it."