Winnipeg Jets forward Matt Hendricks retired and was named assistant director of player development for the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.

Hendricks began last season with the Wild and appeared in 22 games before being traded to the Jets for a seventh-round pick at the trade deadline.

"In this new role," the Wild said in their statement, "he will work directly with Brad Bombardir, Director of Player Development, and assist in evaluating prospects in the Wild organization and implementing programs to help continue their development, including the team's annual summer development camp."

The 38-year-old played 11 NHL seasons, posting 54 goals and 116 points while accruing 722 penalty minutes in 607 games with the Colorado Avalanche, Washington Capitals, Nashville Predators, Edmonton Oilers, Jets and Wild.