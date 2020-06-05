With only a limited players in town to use the facility, a number of NHL teams do not plan to open their practice rink when the NHL's Phase 2 begins on Monday, according to TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli.

Seravalli reports the Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens are among the teams that will not be opening their practice facilities.

With limited players in town to use the facility, a number of the #NHL's 24 teams do not plan to open their practice rink for Phase 2 on Monday - including the #Habs and #nhljets to start. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 5, 2020

The league announced Thursday that teams could reopen facilities and players could take part in limited, voluntary workouts beginning Monday.

New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello told The Athletic that his team will open their facilities on Monday, though he admitted it's unknown how many players will participate.

Lou Lamoriello says #Isles practice facility will be open on Monday. Says about a third of the players are still in the area, but won't know how many players will want to participate in the small phase 2 skates. — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) June 5, 2020

Under Phase 2, players can skate in groups of up to six at a time, with specific instructions on testing, mask-wearing and temperature checks.