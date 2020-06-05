2h ago
Jets, Habs not opening rinks on Monday
With only a limited players in town to use the facility, a number of NHL teams do not plan to open their practice rink when the NHL's Phase 2 begins on Monday, according to TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli.
TSN.ca Staff
Seravalli reports the Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens are among the teams that will not be opening their practice facilities.
The league announced Thursday that teams could reopen facilities and players could take part in limited, voluntary workouts beginning Monday.
New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello told The Athletic that his team will open their facilities on Monday, though he admitted it's unknown how many players will participate.
Under Phase 2, players can skate in groups of up to six at a time, with specific instructions on testing, mask-wearing and temperature checks.