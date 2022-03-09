The Winnipeg Jets have placed defenceman Nathan Beaulieu on long-term injured reserve with a lower-body injury, the team announced on Wednesday. The Jets also announced that defenceman Ville Heinola has been recalled on an emergency basis.

Beaulieu, 29, sustained the injury last Friday against the Dallas Stars after he appeared to hurt his leg in a collision with Stars' defenceman Ryan Suter.

Beaulieu has four assists in 24 games this season.

Heinola, 21, has played eight games with the Jets this season, registering two assists. He was selected in the first round (21st overall) by the Jets in the 2019 NHL Draft.