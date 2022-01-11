The Winnipeg Jets placed four players in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, bringing the team's total to eight players and one coach.

Defencemen Nathan Beaulieu, Ville Heinola, Logan Stanley and forward Kristian Reichel were placed in the protocol Tuesday, one day after forward Nikolaj Ehlers joined the list.

F - Kristian Reichel — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) January 11, 2022

Forward Jansen Harkins, defenceman Dylan DeMelo, goalie Arvid Holm and video coach Matt Prefontaine were added to the protocol last week.

The Jets are scheduled to visit the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

Winnipeg sits fifth in the Central Division with a record of 16-12-5.