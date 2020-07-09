The Winnipeg Jets opened their facilities at the Bell MTS Iceplex for Phase 2 of the NHL's Return to Play protocols.

The league's Phase 2 officially began on June 8, when some teams immediately opened their facilities, including the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers.

#NHLJets facilities at Bell MTS Iceplex have opened to the NHL’s Phase 2 Return to Play protocols. Stay tuned to the club’s social media platforms for videos and pictures from practice. Please be reminded these sessions are not open to the media or public. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) July 9, 2020

Should the tentative collective bargaining agreement be ratified by the players this week, training camps - or Phase 3 - are scheduled to open on July 13. Teams are then slated to arrive in the hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton by July 26, with games scheduled for Aug. 1.

The Jets are set to face the Calgary Flames in a best-of-five series when play resumes to determine who makes the 16-team playoff field.