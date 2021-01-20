Winnipeg Jets winger Patrik Laine was on the ice for roughly 10 minutes on his own before Wednesday's optional skate, but did not participate in the group session.

Laine has missed the Jets past two games with an upper-body injury after posting two goals and an assist in the team's opener last week.

The 22-year-old was labelled day-to-day with an upper-body injury on Monday by head coach Paul Maurice.

"There wasn’t anything in the game [last week] that he was worried about. He was aware of it, but it was just minor," coach Paul Maurice said before Monday's loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. "Then he came out [Sunday] and couldn’t warm it up, it couldn’t get to the point where he felt comfortable with it. He treated it, rested it and same thing [today]. He wants to be sure that he can perform with it. We’ve got to get this thing healed.

"I don’t have a timeline for you. I’m not looking at this, unless something changes, as long term. The day-to-day is an honest assessment in my mind of where he’s at. It’s going to get questioned because we happen to play six games in the next nine [days]. We want to get him back in the lineup. You wish you had more time between games to let it heal. We don't, but we won’t put him back in until he’s confident that he can be the player that he was."

The Jets will face the Ottawa Senators again on Thursday after picking up 4-3 overtime win against them on Tuesday.