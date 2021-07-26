Cheveldayoff explains decision to protect Stanley instead of DeMelo

The Winnipeg Jets are close to re-signing veteran centre Paul Stastny, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Stastny, 35, scored 13 goals and tallied 29 points in 56 games last season for the Jets, who acquired him in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights in October.

He also spent part of the 2017-18 season in Winnipeg, putting up 13 points in 19 games.

The Quebec City native joined Vegas in the summer of 2018, signing a three-year deal with an average annual value of $6.5 million.

Drafted 44th overall by Colorado in 2005, Stastny has played in 1,001 career NHL games with the Avalanche, Jets, Golden Knights and St. Louis Blues, scoring 263 goals and tallying 755 points.