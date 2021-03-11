Scheifele shares why he’d love to be a GM someday

The Winnipeg Jets have placed defenceman Nathan Beaulieu, who suffered an upper-body injury against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, on injured reserve, the team has announced.

TRANSACTION: The #NHLJets have placed D - Nathan Beaulieu on injured reserve and recalled D - Logan Stanley from the taxi squad. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) March 11, 2021

In a corresponding transaction, the Jets have recalled fellow defenceman Logan Stanley from the taxi squad.

Beaulieu, 28, suffered the injury after blocking a shot in the second period of Tuesday’s game. He has recorded one assist in 24 games this season.