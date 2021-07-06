Dominic Toninato is staying with the Winnipeg Jets.

The team announced a two-year, $1.5 million deal with the 27-year-old forward on Tuesday. The contract is structured as a two-way deal in 2021-2022 and a one-way deal in 2022-2023.

A native of Duluth, MN, Toninato appeared in two regular season games for the Jets this season and three playoff contests. He had a goal in Winnipeg's opening-round series against the Edmonton Oilers.

Originally taken in the fifth round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toninato has appeared in 87 career NHL games over four seasons with the Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers and Jets. For his career, Toninato has five goals and 10 assists.

Before turning pro, Toninato spent four years at his hometown Minnesota-Duluth, appearing in 151 NCAA contests.

Toninato was set to become an unrestricted free agent after playing on a one-year, $700,000 contract last season.