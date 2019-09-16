Restricted free agent Patrik Laine said Monday it was "an easy choice" to join SC Bern to train as he waits for a contract resolution from the Winnipeg Jets.

Laine skated the with SC Bern on Monday, two days after it was announced he would work with the Swiss club.

“I was thinking about it with my agent that it would be a good idea to come here and practice," Laine said, per TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli. "I know three of the four coaches, I played on their teams before. It was an easy decision to come here. A great organization and great city, so it was an easy choice."

Laine is one of two RFAs on the Jets still in need of a new contract for this season.

The 21-year-old posted a career-low 30 goals and 50 points in 82 games last season and TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported last week that Jets head coach Paul Maurice flew to Finland to meet with him this summer.

Laine has 110 goals and 184 points in 237 career games with the Jets since being selected second overall in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Left wing Kyle Connor, a two-time 30-goal scorer, is the other Winnipeg RFA.