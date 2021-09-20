1h ago
Jets place D Niku on unconditional waivers for contract termination
The Winnipeg Jets placed defenceman Sami Niku on unconditional waivers Monday for purposes of a buyout.
TSN.ca Staff
Perfetti: 'My goal is to earn a spot with the Jets'
The Winnipeg Jets placed defenceman Sami Niku on unconditional waivers Monday for contract termination.
Niku, a seventh-round pick of the Jets in 2015, did not have a point in six games last season. He has one year remaining on his current contract at a cap hit of $725,000.
Niku posted five assists in 17 games with the Jets in 2019-20, adding three goals and 14 points in 18 games with the AHL's Manitoba Moose.
The 24-year-old appeared in a career-high 30 games with the Jets during the 2018-19 season, when he posted one goal and four points.