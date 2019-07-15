Jets' pick Heinola excited to be in the same organization as Laine

The Winnipeg Jets signed defenceman Ville Heinola to a three-year, entry-level contract on Monday with an average annual value of $1.137 million.

Heinola was selected by the Jets in the first round (20th overall) in last month's NHL Draft.

Heinola, 18, played 34 games with Lukko Rauma in Finland last season, scoring two goals and adding 12 assists. He added a goal and an assist over seven playoff games.

He also helped Finland's world juniors team secure a gold medal in January.