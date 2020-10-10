Jets sign C Thompson to one-year contract

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets signed veteran centre Nate Thompson to a one-year, US$750,000 contract Saturday.

The 36-year-old from Anchorage, Alaska has 62 goals and 156 goals in 767 career NHL games over 13 seasons with eight different organizations.

Thompson split 2019-20 between the Montreal Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers, finishing with four goals and 15 points in 70 games.

He has added 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 78 post-season contests.

Thompson was originally drafted by the Boston Bruins in the sixth round (183rd overall) in the 2003 NHL Draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2020.