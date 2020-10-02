45m ago
Jets sign G Brossoit to 1-year, $1.5M deal
The Winnipeg Jets have signed goaltender Laurent Brossoit to a one-year, $1.5 million contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.
TSN.ca Staff
Brossoit played in 19 games for the Jets last season, finishing with a 6-7-1 record 3.28 goals against average, and .895 save percentage. The 27-year-old has appeared in 68 NHL games in his career, split between the Jets and Edmonton Oilers, and has a 2.91 GAA and .906 save percentage.