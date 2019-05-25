The Winnipeg Jets signed restricted free agent goalie Laurent Brossoit to a one-year, $1.225 million contract on Saturday.

#NHLJets have agreed to terms with goaltender Laurent Brossoit on a one-year contract with an average annual value of $1,225,000.



Brossoit, 26, played in 21 games last season and had a 13-6-2 record with a 2.52 GAA and a .925 SV%.



The British Columbia native was originally selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the sixth round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.