6h ago
Jets sign G Brossoit to one-year contract
TSN.ca Staff
The Winnipeg Jets signed restricted free agent goalie Laurent Brossoit to a one-year, $1.225 million contract on Saturday.
The 26-year-old posted a 13-6-2 record with a 2.52 goals-against average and a 0.925 save percentage over 21 appearances in a backup role during the 2018-19 campaign with the Jets, his first season in Winnipeg.
The British Columbia native was originally selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the sixth round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.